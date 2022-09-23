COVID-19 cases stable in North Dakota; Burleigh, Morton counties at medium risk

COVID-19 cases and coronavirus transmission risk across North Dakota remained relatively stable over the past week.

The state Department of Health and Human Services coronavirus dashboard, updated every Friday, showed 1,043 new cases in North Dakota in the previous seven days, compared with 1,041 the previous week. There were 183 new cases in Burleigh-Morton, up slightly from 149 the previous week.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determines county risk levels based on COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalization data. They can be found at https://bit.ly/3AfSY2A. Three North Dakota counties -- Grant, Mercer and McLean -- are at high risk this week. Nineteen including Burleigh and Morton are at medium risk, and 31 are at low risk. The numbers changed little from the previous week.

The CDC recommends that people in high-risk areas wear a mask indoors in public, and that people in medium-risk areas who have conditions that make them prone to severe illness wear a mask.

The state's weekly coronavirus dashboard is meant to provide a look at longer-term trends and also the severity of disease. Coronavirus patients continue to make up a small portion of occupied hospital beds in the state -- 4% of occupied inpatient beds and 3.8% of intensive care unit beds. There were 67 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Dakota over the past week, up from 48 the previous week and down from the recent high of 114 five weeks ago.

Federal data shows 10 new virus-related deaths in North Dakota over the week, raising the state's pandemic total at 2,364. CDC death data fluctuates from week to week due to lags in reporting. County-level death data is not available. There have been 268,307 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020.

More information

Federal data shows that 67.4% of North Dakota adults are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 61.1%. The national averages are 77.5% and 71.9%, respectively.

COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's first booster rate is 46.8%, compared to 50.2% nationally.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.