COVID-19 cases soar in North Dakota; omicron wave likely underway

North Dakota recorded more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the first time in 14 months that the daily total has surpassed that threshold and the apparent start of the omicron wave in the state.

Active COVID-19 cases in the state jumped by 27% from Monday, and the 14-day rolling test positivity rate soared to its highest level in more than a year. The state also confirmed three more virus-related deaths, including the first of the new year.

The new omicron variant of the coronavirus has quickly spread around the globe. Nationwide, new COVID-19 cases per day have more than tripled over the past two weeks, reaching a record-shattering average of 480,000, according to The Associated Press. Schools, hospitals and airlines are struggling as infected workers go into isolation.

Omicron was just beginning to emerge in North Dakota as 2021 ended.

"The increase in cases is likely due to the continuing emergence of the omicron variant in North Dakota," Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section, told the Tribune on Tuesday. "Other countries and states have experienced a rapid growth in case reports, and we anticipate that our cases will continue to increase in our state."

Data from weekly variant testing will be released later in the week.

The Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday showed 1,234 newly confirmed cases from 10,605 tests processed Monday. The state calculated a positivity rate of 12.97%. The state's 14-day rolling test positivity rate rose from 7.74% on Monday to 8.46% -- the highest since December 2020. A week ago, the reported rate was at 5.74%. The state target of less than 5% has not met since mid-August.

Active COVID-19 cases increased to 2,064, with 446 in Burleigh-Morton counties. The total for the two counties increased by 20% from Monday.

The three new deaths -- the first reported since Friday -- brought North Dakota's pandemic death toll to 2,015. Two of the new deaths occurred in December and one in January.

The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties did not increase, at 281 and 131, respectively.

North Dakota hospitals had 131 COVID-19 patients, up two from Monday. The most recent state data showed about 9% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 7.5% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, neither Sanford Health nor CHI St. Alexius Health had any available staffed general care beds or ICU beds.

There have been 176,329 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota since the pandemic began in March 2020, with 172,250 recoveries and 7,004 hospitalizations.

"We continue to encourage people to get vaccinated, including booster doses," Kruger said. "People can further reduce the risk of transmission by wearing masks when indoors in public spaces, social distancing, staying home when ill and following quarantine protocol if notified of being a close contact."

More information

North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Agency data on Tuesday showed 63.7% of North Dakota adults being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 56.6%.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults; 42.9% of North Dakota adults have received a third dose of vaccine, according to state data.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Slope, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

