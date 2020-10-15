COVID-19 cases set new state and local records; mask mandate still matter of debate

Those tests resulted in 705 new cases statewide, including 134 in Burleigh and 67 in Morton. New cases were reported in all but five of the state's 53 counties.

Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday elevated 16 counties including Burleigh and Morton to "high risk" -- the second-most serious of five risk levels that determine the coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings.

Burgum also updated the state guidelines, and measures such as business closures will not occur. However, the new guidance includes reductions in the number of people they can have on their premises.

The protocols are not enforced, however. Burgum also is not mandating masks, though he recommends that businesses require them.

Mask mandate debate

The governor has faced increasing pressure to implement a statewide mask mandate.

Burgum said during a public coronavirus briefing on Wednesday that he had met with 14 mayors from around the state and that some "clearly would be in support of a statewide mask mandate," though he would not identify them.