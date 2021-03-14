COVID-19 cases rise slightly in North Dakota; no new deaths reported

State health officials on Sunday reported just 34 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, and no new coronavirus-related deaths.
The pandemic death toll remained at 1,457, and the virus case total rose to 100,976. The state calculated a positivity rate of 2.61% on 1,650 tests handled Saturday. Testing typically drops off on the weekend.
Active cases statewide fell again, to 639. They also dropped in Burleigh-Morton counties, to 69.
Over the past year, 98,880 state residents have recovered from the virus; 3,894 have been hospitalized because of it. Sixteen people remained in a hospital Sunday, unchanged form the previous day.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.