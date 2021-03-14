COVID-19 cases rise slightly in North Dakota; no new deaths reported

State health officials on Sunday reported just 34 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, and no new coronavirus-related deaths.

The pandemic death toll remained at 1,457, and the virus case total rose to 100,976. The state calculated a positivity rate of 2.61% on 1,650 tests handled Saturday. Testing typically drops off on the weekend.

Active cases statewide fell again, to 639. They also dropped in Burleigh-Morton counties, to 69.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Over the past year, 98,880 state residents have recovered from the virus; 3,894 have been hospitalized because of it. Sixteen people remained in a hospital Sunday, unchanged form the previous day.

More information

All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.