 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 cases rise slightly in North Dakota; no new deaths reported
alert top story

COVID-19 cases rise slightly in North Dakota; no new deaths reported

{{featured_button_text}}
CoronaLogo

State health officials on Sunday reported just 34 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, and no new coronavirus-related deaths.

The pandemic death toll remained at 1,457, and the virus case total rose to 100,976. The state calculated a positivity rate of 2.61% on 1,650 tests handled Saturday. Testing typically drops off on the weekend.

Active cases statewide fell again, to 639. They also dropped in Burleigh-Morton counties, to 69.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Over the past year, 98,880 state residents have recovered from the virus; 3,894 have been hospitalized because of it. Sixteen people remained in a hospital Sunday, unchanged form the previous day.

More information

All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.

The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News