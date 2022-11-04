 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 cases rise in North Dakota; risk level increases in Burleigh-Morton

New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota rose for a second straight week, and the risk of coronavirus transmission increased in Burleigh and Morton counties. 

There were 978 new COVID-19 cases in the state in the past seven days, the highest weekly level since late September, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services coronavirus dashboard, which is updated every Friday. The total does not include home test kit results, which are not required to be reported to the state. The dashboard is meant to indicate trends.

Burleigh and Morton counties were considered at low risk of transmission last week, but this week Burleigh moved into the medium risk category and Morton jumped to high risk, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nine other North Dakota counties were at medium risk and nine others were at high risk. The other 33 were at low risk.

The CDC recommends that people in high-risk areas wear a mask indoors in public, and that people in medium-risk areas who have conditions that make them prone to severe illness wear a mask.

COVID-19 hospitalizations over the week totaled 66, up from 61 the previous week. Coronavirus patients continue to take up less than 4% of occupied inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the state.

There have been 273,779 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic, and more than 2,200 deaths.

Federal data shows that 68.5% of North Dakota adults are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 62.1%. The national averages are 78.3% and 72.6%, respectively.

Nationally, 8.4% of those eligible for an updated bivalent booster dose have received one; in North Dakota it's 8.7%. The shots provide protection against both the original coronavirus and also the newest omicron variant mutants. They're available to anyone 5 years and older.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Saving Alexandria: Egypt's fabled second city at risk of submersion by 2050

