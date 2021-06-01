COVID-19 cases plummet in North Dakota; Sanford sets vaccine events

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota have dropped six consecutive days, and newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus have plummeted.

Active cases statewide on Tuesday stood at 387, according to the state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard. As a comparison, the state's high point during the pandemic was 30 times greater -- 11,656 active cases on Nov. 11. And just a month ago, active cases stood at 1,112.

The sharp drop has coincided with a drop in testing as state health officials focus on promoting COVID-19 vaccinations. Testing typically falls off over the weekend, but this past Memorial Day holiday weekend saw an even more pronounced drop. There were fewer than 700 total tests completed Sunday and Monday, and only 26 new cases confirmed those days.

During the height of the pandemic late last year, it wasn't unusual to see daily tests in excess of 10,000, and newly confirmed cases in the thousands each day.