COVID-19 cases plummet in North Dakota; Sanford sets vaccine events

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota have dropped six consecutive days, and newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus have plummeted.
Active cases statewide on Tuesday stood at 387, according to the state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard. As a comparison, the state's high point during the pandemic was 30 times greater -- 11,656 active cases on Nov. 11. And just a month ago, active cases stood at 1,112.
The sharp drop has coincided with a drop in testing as state health officials focus on promoting COVID-19 vaccinations. Testing typically falls off over the weekend, but this past Memorial Day holiday weekend saw an even more pronounced drop. There were fewer than 700 total tests completed Sunday and Monday, and only 26 new cases confirmed those days.
During the height of the pandemic late last year, it wasn't unusual to see daily tests in excess of 10,000, and newly confirmed cases in the thousands each day.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 109,962 confirmed virus cases in North Dakota, with 108,063 recoveries, 4,287 hospitalizations and 1,512 deaths. No new deaths have been reported since Friday. Current hospitalizations were at 28, down 10 from Friday.
Active virus cases in Burleigh-Morton counties were at 77 on Tuesday -- the fifth consecutive day of a total lower than 100.
The statewide 14-day rolling average test positivity rate as of Monday stood at 3.11%, in the target range of less than 5%, where it's been all year.
About 592,300 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 87,600 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 45.6% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 7.4% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. Shots for teens just got underway last month.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where a COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Sanford Health on Tuesday announced it's hosting a series of COVID-19 vaccine events this week at Kirkwood Mall and Sanford POWER Center in Bismarck. People 12 and older can get a vaccine without an appointment at these times and locations:
- Thursday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Sanford POWER Center, 3451 N. 14th St., Suite C.
- Friday from 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at the previous Hallmark store inside Kirkwood Mall.
- Saturday 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the same mall spot.
People can walk up without an appointment, or schedule one by calling 877-701-0779. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Pfizer is the only federally approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-15. People under 18 will need consent from a parent or guardian. The form and more information on the events can be found at https://www.sanfordhealth.org/classes-and-events/covid-19-vaccination.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.