COVID-19 cases jump again in Bismarck-Mandan region; Burleigh County has 12th death

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Bismarck-Mandan region took another big jump on Tuesday, and the state Department of Health also reported another death in Burleigh County.
The death of a woman in her 80s with underlying medical conditions brought Burleigh County's total since the onset of the pandemic within North Dakota in mid-March to 12. Half of those deaths have been reported in the last week.
Health officials also reported the death of a Grand Forks County man in his 100s with underlying medical conditions. It is only the third confirmed death of a North Dakotan in that age range with COVID-19.
The two new deaths reported Tuesday brought the state total to 128.
The health department also reported 136 new coronavirus cases in 19 counties, including 50 in Burleigh and 18 in neighboring Morton. The two counties' total was a daily high for August, and it brought their active case total to 425 -- also a high for the month, and more than one-third of the state total on Tuesday of 1,169.
Burleigh continued to lead the state in active cases, with Morton remaining fourth, behind Stark and Grand Forks counties. A recently formed task force of state and local officials is working to address the spike in Burleigh-Morton.
Total COVID-19 cases statewide now number 8,782, with 7,485 recoveries and 469 hospitalizations. There were 47 people still in the hospital Tuesday, down eight from the previous day.
The recent rise in cases has coincided with the reopening of the economy, more gatherings of people and increased public testing. The number of people in North Dakota tested for coronavirus at least once is at 180,928, and total tests number 401,876.
The 136 new cases reported Tuesday came from just 509 tests of unique people, and 1,876 total tests, which includes people who have been tested more than once. Daily total tests usually are much higher -- reaching as many as 7,182 last Thursday. The drop in testing numbers reported Tuesday was in part the result of a typical slowdown in testing over the weekend. It also was due in part to the state working to transition testing of long term care residents and staff to a private lab to increase the state lab capacity for school testing as the academic year begins.
"In the transition, we experienced a delay in reporting," health department spokeswoman Nicole Peske told the Tribune.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
For more information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
