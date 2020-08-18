COVID-19 cases jump again in Bismarck-Mandan region; Burleigh County has 12th death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Bismarck-Mandan region took another big jump on Tuesday, and the state Department of Health also reported another death in Burleigh County.

The death of a woman in her 80s with underlying medical conditions brought Burleigh County's total since the onset of the pandemic within North Dakota in mid-March to 12. Half of those deaths have been reported in the last week.

Health officials also reported the death of a Grand Forks County man in his 100s with underlying medical conditions. It is only the third confirmed death of a North Dakotan in that age range with COVID-19.

The two new deaths reported Tuesday brought the state total to 128.

The health department also reported 136 new coronavirus cases in 19 counties, including 50 in Burleigh and 18 in neighboring Morton. The two counties' total was a daily high for August, and it brought their active case total to 425 -- also a high for the month, and more than one-third of the state total on Tuesday of 1,169.

Burleigh continued to lead the state in active cases, with Morton remaining fourth, behind Stark and Grand Forks counties. A recently formed task force of state and local officials is working to address the spike in Burleigh-Morton.