COVID-19 cases increase in North Dakota, but hospitalization numbers drop

COVID-19 cases in North Dakota ticked up over the past week, but severity of disease remains low.

The state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard on Friday showed 1,411 confirmed cases in the past seven days, the most since the state went to weekly reporting a little over three months ago. The previous week's total was 1,222.

The case count for Burleigh and Morton counties this week was 271, up from 212 the previous week.

The state has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases since late April due to highly contagious mutations of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. But severity of disease, which is one of the things the weekly dashboard aims to measure, remains low.

New COVID-19 hospital admissions statewide totaled 49, compared to 50 the previous week and down from 84 the week before that. Coronavirus patients made up about 2.4% of occupied inpatient beds and 0.5% of intensive care unit beds statewide. Both percentages declined slightly from the previous week.

Federal data showed two virus-related deaths over the week, raising North Dakota's pandemic total to 2,296. County-level death data is not available. There have been 250,319 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020.

More information

Federal data shows that North Dakota continues to have some of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country: 66.7% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 60.3%. The national averages are 76.8% and 71.2%, respectively.

COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's first booster rate is 45.7%, compared to 49.5% nationally. Second booster doses are available for three main groups of people:

All adults 50 years and older.

All people 12 years or older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Adults 18 to 49 years who received two doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the CDC can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq. Burleigh and Morton counties both dropped back from medium risk to low risk this week, but 14 other counties are at medium, including Kidder, Mercer, Oliver and Adams. Three counties are considered at high risk, including Logan and McIntosh.

State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.