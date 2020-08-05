COVID-19 cases in North Dakota surpass 7,000; state records 108th death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota since the start of the coronavirus pandemic have surpassed 7,000, but active cases remained stable on Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported.

The state also confirmed its 108th death linked to the pandemic -- a Grand Forks County woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions.

Officials reported 124 new cases in 22 counties, including 41 in Burleigh and five in Morton. Active cases statewide rose by one from the previous day to a new high of 1,112. They rose by 12 in Burleigh, to 281, but fell by nine in Morton, to 66. Burleigh still leads the state in active cases, but Morton is now fifth.

A task force of local and state officials formed to address a recent spike in cases in the area meets for the first time Friday.

COVID-19 cases statewide total 7,057, with 5,837 recoveries. There were almost as many recoveries reported Wednesday -- 122 -- as there were new cases.

Forty-two people remain in the hospital due to COVID-19, a drop of nine from the previous day. A total of 394 people have been hospitalized at some point since the pandemic hit the state in mid-March.