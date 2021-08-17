COVID-19 cases in North Dakota surpass 1,000; Missouri Slope mandates vaccine for workers

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota soared above 1,000 on Tuesday for the first time since spring, state health officials confirmed three more virus-related deaths, and another major care facility in Bismarck announced a vaccine mandate for workers.
The state's coronavirus dashboard showed 267 new virus cases -- the highest reported daily total since 303 cases on Jan. 8. Active cases statewide rose to 1,101, up 112 from Monday and more than double the total just two weeks ago. Active cases in Burleigh-Morton hit 250. Cases are spiking nationwide due primarily to the highly contagious and fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus.
North Dakota's pandemic death toll rose to 1,548. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but Burleigh County's total on the dashboard rose by one, to 199. Morton County's total was unchanged, at 102.
The new virus cases identified Tuesday were from 3,801 tests completed Monday. State officials calculated a positivity rate of 7.51%. The 14-day rolling average test positivity rate stood at 4.91%. That's still within the target range of less than 5%, but it has stayed the same or increased for 27 consecutive days.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, North Dakota has had 113,673 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 111,024 recoveries and 4,487 hospitalizations. Forty-four COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Tuesday, down three from Monday.
State data showed 258 available staffed inpatient beds and 25 intensive care unit beds in North Dakota. Figures for the two Bismarck hospitals totaled seven beds and no ICU beds.
About 665,000 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 98,400 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 50.1% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 21.1% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. That's calculated based on new cases per capita and testing results. All but 14 of North Dakota's 53 counties are in those two categories. Burleigh and Morton both are in the high category, according to the agency's COVID-19 data tracker website.
Missouri Slope mandate
Missouri Slope on Tuesday became the latest care facility in Bismarck to mandate that workers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.
"Through education and early opportunities, the majority of our employees have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19," the long-term care facility said in a statement. "Mandating the vaccine for the entire team, and all new employees is an important and historic step forward in our battle to stop the spread of the virus and to provide a safe environment."
The skilled nursing facility said it encourages visitors to also be fully vaccinated.
Missouri Slope has a total of about 500 part-time, full-time and temporary staff, according to spokesperson Karson Pederson. State data show it is licensed for 250 beds. The data on Tuesday showed no virus cases among facility residents or staff, with the last case at the facility occurring a month ago.
Data from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services show that as of Aug. 1, about 84% of Missouri Slope residents and 57% of its health care staff were fully vaccinated.
Only 18 nursing homes in North Dakota at that time met the industry threshold for staff vaccinations of 75%, according to the agency.
AARP recently called on nursing homes to require vaccinations for staff and residents.
"The low levels of staff vaccinations in particular creates an unacceptable level of risk, since the disease spreads so easily in these environments," said Nancy A. LeaMond, AARP executive vice president and chief advocacy and engagement officer.
State data on Tuesday showed two active COVID-19 cases among residents and 15 among staff in long-term care facilities in North Dakota.
Both hospitals in Bismarck -- Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius Health -- announced earlier that they are requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html. For information on county-level virus transmission risks, go to https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.