COVID-19 cases in North Dakota surpass 1,000; Missouri Slope mandates vaccine for workers

Missouri Slope mandate

Missouri Slope on Tuesday became the latest care facility in Bismarck to mandate that workers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.

"Through education and early opportunities, the majority of our employees have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19," the long-term care facility said in a statement. "Mandating the vaccine for the entire team, and all new employees is an important and historic step forward in our battle to stop the spread of the virus and to provide a safe environment."

The skilled nursing facility said it encourages visitors to also be fully vaccinated.

Missouri Slope has a total of about 500 part-time, full-time and temporary staff, according to spokesperson Karson Pederson. State data show it is licensed for 250 beds. The data on Tuesday showed no virus cases among facility residents or staff, with the last case at the facility occurring a month ago.

Data from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services show that as of Aug. 1, about 84% of Missouri Slope residents and 57% of its health care staff were fully vaccinated.