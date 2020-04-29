COVID-19 cases in North Dakota surpass 1,000; Burleigh County total rises to 76

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of COVID-19 cases in North Dakota has surpassed 1,000, the state Department of Health reported Wednesday.

The 42 positive coronavirus cases confirmed on Tuesday raised the state's total to 1,033. With 28 additional recoveries, the number of active cases increased from 563 the previous day to 577.

Cass County had the bulk of the new cases, with 20, and Grand Forks County had 16. Cass County, home to Fargo, has seen outbreaks in nursing homes, with 106 total cases reported in 13 long-term care facilities, including four that have double-digit cases. Grand Forks County saw a recent outbreak at the LM Wind Power wind turbine blade plant, where about 900 people work.

Cass County now has a state-high total of 492 cases, followed by Grand Forks County with 251 cases and Burleigh County with 76. Burleigh County, home to Bismarck, has two new cases.

Other new cases reported Wednesday include two in Stark County and one apiece in McKenzie and Stutsman counties.

A total of 82 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; 28 remain so, up three from the previous day.