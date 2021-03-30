COVID-19 cases in North Dakota spiking; one-fourth of residents fully vaccinated

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses, weeks apart. More than 39% of North Dakotans age 16 and older have received one dose; more than 25% are considered fully vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine is federally recommended for people age 16 and older; the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those 18 and older.

North Dakota's rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered -- 52,703 people per 100,000 population -- remains among the highest in the country, according to the CDC tracking site. Only New Mexico, South Dakota, Alaska and Connecticut have higher rates.

Pharmacies, local public health departments and private health care providers all are offering vaccines. There are 405 enrolled provider sites in the state, including 67 in Burleigh-Morton. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

