COVID-19 cases in North Dakota spiking; one-fourth of residents fully vaccinated

Reported active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota on Tuesday surpassed 1,000 for the first time in two months.
The Health Department reported 245 new cases -- the highest daily total since Jan. 14 -- and 1,044 active cases, the highest reported total since Jan. 29 and a 40% increase in just the past week.
The department on Tuesday also reported some positive data -- there have been no new coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in the state in four days, and current COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by three, to 15.
Since the onset of the pandemic in North Dakota a year ago, there have been 102,880 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 100,370 recoveries, 3,933 hospitalizations and 1,466 deaths.
The state on Tuesday calculated a positivity rate of 6.15% on 5,607 tests handled Monday.
Vaccine update
More than one-fourth of North Dakotans are now considered fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the state Health Department.
Nearly 400,000 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state, with nearly 60,000 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses, weeks apart. More than 39% of North Dakotans age 16 and older have received one dose; more than 25% are considered fully vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine is federally recommended for people age 16 and older; the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those 18 and older.
North Dakota's rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered -- 52,703 people per 100,000 population -- remains among the highest in the country, according to the CDC tracking site. Only New Mexico, South Dakota, Alaska and Connecticut have higher rates.
Pharmacies, local public health departments and private health care providers all are offering vaccines. There are 405 enrolled provider sites in the state, including 67 in Burleigh-Morton. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.