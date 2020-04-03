COVID-19 cases in North Dakota rise to 173; 55 people have recovered

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota have risen by 14 to a total of 173, the state Department of Health reported Friday.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease resulting from the new coronavirus also took a big jump -- up 12 over the previous day.

The new numbers are for Thursday. They include two new positive cases in Morton County, raising the county's total to 16. Other new cases are in Cass, Grand Forks, Mountrail, Stark, Ward, Williams, Eddy and Slope counties. The cases in Eddy and Slope are the first confirmed cases in those counties.

Twenty-nine people have been hospitalized, up one from Wednesday, and 55 people have recovered. There have been three deaths. State and private labs have tested 5,798 people, with 5,625 being negative.

Gov. Doug Burgum has stressed that because testing data lags and not everyone is tested, the actual number of positive cases in the state could be 10 times higher.

The state Department of Health this week changed how often it provides case updates. The state had been releasing numbers twice a day -- once in the morning and once in the afternoon. Some of the cases were from the previous day and some from the same day. The new cases reported Friday were the first full-day batch of cases reported.

The department reports case numbers to the news media, on social media and on its website at: www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.