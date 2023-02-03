New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota are relatively stable, and most counties remain at low risk of coronavirus transmission.

The state Department of Health and Human Services' coronavirus dashboard reported Friday that there were 817 new COVID-19 cases statewide over the previous seven days, compared with 754 cases the previous week. There were 93 weekly cases in Burleigh-Morton counties, down from 112.

The state dashboard is meant to reflect the trend of cases, not actual case numbers, since COVID-19 home tests are not required to be reported to the state. It's also meant to show severity of disease.

All but six of North Dakota's 53 counties are at low risk of coronavirus transmission, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The six counties at medium risk are Adams, Dickey, Foster, Rolette, Stutsman and Wells.

The CDC calculates risk based on COVID-19 case numbers and hospital data.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide in the seven-day period totaled 53. The weekly number has fluctuated between 49 and 77 for about two months. Coronavirus patients took up less than 3% of occupied inpatient beds and about 2% of intensive care unit beds in the state over the week.

There have been 283,780 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020, and 2,449 deaths, up four over the week.

More information

Federal data shows that 69.2% of North Dakota adults are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 62.8%. The national averages are 78.9% and 73.2%, respectively.

Nationally, 16.5% of those eligible for an updated bivalent booster dose have received one; in North Dakota it's 15.5%. The shots provide protection against both the original coronavirus and also the newest omicron variant mutants. They're available to anyone 5 years and older.

A list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at bit.ly/3CJUniI. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are offered. Information on COVID-19 vaccines is at bit.ly/3GFoEjM. General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.