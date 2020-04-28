COVID-19 cases in North Dakota near 1,000, nearly half in Cass County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of COVID-19 cases in North Dakota rose by 49 on Tuesday, but the state Department of Health did not report any deaths from the coronavirus disease for only the third time in the past 10 days.

State officials have reported 10 deaths in that time span -- all of them in Cass County, home to Fargo -- raising the state total to 19.

Cass County's total number of positive cases rose 41 in the health department's latest daily report, bringing the county's total to a state-leading 472, with 12 deaths, also a state high.

Other new cases confirmed Monday and reported Tuesday were three apiece in Grand Forks and Stark counties, and one each in Mountrail and Stutsman counties, raising the state total to 991.

The number of people statewide who have recovered from COVID-19 increased by 59, to 409. Seventy-nine people have been hospitalized; 25 remain so, up two from the previous day.

State and private labs have tested 23,723 people for COVID-19, with 22,732 being negative. There were 1,289 tests conducted Monday. The state's goal is to work toward 3,000 tests per day.