COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations stay on downward trend in North Dakota

New COVID-19 cases have fallen for a fourth straight week in North Dakota.

There were 764 new cases in the past seven days, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services coronavirus dashboard, which is updated every Friday. Weekly cases have been on a downward trend for nearly three months since a summer spike attributed to highly contagious mutants of the omicron coronavirus variant.

COVID-19 hospitalizations also have been sliding in North Dakota. There were 54 in the past week. Coronavirus patients take up less than 4% of occupied inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the state.

Thirteen North Dakota counties including Burleigh and Morton are considered to have a medium risk of coronavirus transmission, and one county, Emmons, is listed as having a high risk. The rest of the state's 53 counties are at low risk, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommends that people in high-risk areas wear a mask indoors in public, and that people in medium-risk areas who have conditions that make them prone to severe illness wear a mask.

Federal data on new virus-related deaths was not immediately available. The state's pandemic death total listed last week was 2,383. County-level death data is not available. There have been 271,913 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic.

More information

Federal data shows that 68.1% of North Dakota adults are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 61.7%. The national averages are 78% and 72.4%, respectively.

North Dakota's first booster shot rate is 47.8%, compared to 50.7% nationally. The percentages are for people 12 and older and don't factor in the newly available boosters for younger children.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.