COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations stable in North Dakota; 3 more deaths confirmed

Active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remained stable in North Dakota on Thursday, but state health officials reported three more coronavirus-related deaths.

They brought the state's pandemic toll to 2,183, including 155 since the start of the year, according to the Health Department's virus dashboard. But the number of deaths during the omicron variant wave that's now fading hasn't been nearly as high as during the delta wave late last year. There were 402 deaths confirmed in October, November and December.

The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties were unchanged Thursday, at 296 and 140, respectively. The total for state-leading Cass County, home to Fargo, rose by one, to 326.

The state reported 271 new COVID-19 cases and 1,251 active cases. North Dakota's 14-day rolling test positivity rate inched closer to the state target of less than 5%, at 6.94%.

There were 86 COVID-19 patients in hospitals around the state. The most recent state data showed about 10% of staffed inpatient hospital beds available statewide and about 9% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had 11 open general care beds but no available ICU beds; Sanford Health had two inpatient beds and one ICU bed.

There have been 237,599 confirmed virus cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020, with 234,165 recoveries and 7,782 hospitalizations.

The state case data includes only clinically verified tests. Results of in-home tests that recently became widely available are not required to be reported to the state and are thus not included in the totals.

More information

North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Agency data shows 65.1% of adults in the state being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.5%. The national averages are 74.9% and 68.9%, respectively.

The CDC also recommends COVID-19 booster shots for people ages 12 and older. In North Dakota, 41.5% of people in that age group have received a booster. The national rate is 44.9%.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Grant, Sheridan, Divide, Burke, Renville, McIntosh and Griggs, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.