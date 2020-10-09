COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in North Dakota hit new highs; 11 deaths reported

Victims ranged in age from their 30s to their 90s. All of them had underlying health conditions, according to the health department. They brought the statewide pandemic total to 321; 41 of the deaths have been reported in just the past three days.

The new COVID-19 cases reported Friday included 127 in Burleigh County and 48 in Morton. The combined total was the highest since cases in the region began spiking in August. There are nearly 1,000 active cases in the two counties.

Statewide, there have been 21,755 recoveries and 1,037 hospitalizations since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March. The number of state residents tested for coronavirus at least once is at 255,196 and total tests number 695,621.

Vaccine update

A limited amount of a COVID-19 vaccine could be available by the end of the year in North Dakota, with larger quantities available sometime in 2021, state Department of Health Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell told the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force on Friday.

Howell is leading a committee that's devising a plan for COVID-19 vaccinations in the state, once one is available. There are two leading candidates in clinical trials, she said in her update to the task force.