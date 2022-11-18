 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations drop in North Dakota; Burleigh, Morton risk still elevated

New COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations dropped over the past week in North Dakota, but the risk of coronavirus transmission in Burleigh and Morton counties remained elevated.

There were 803 new COVID-19 cases in the state in the past seven days, compared with 940 the previous week, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services coronavirus dashboard, which is updated every Friday.

The weekly total for Burleigh-Morton was 144 cases, down from 204 the previous week.

But Burleigh remained at medium risk for coronavirus transmission and Morton at high risk, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Twenty other North Dakota counties were at medium risk and three others were at high risk. The other 28 were at low risk.

The CDC recommends that people in high-risk areas wear a mask indoors in public, and that people in medium-risk areas who have conditions that make them prone to severe illness wear a mask.

COVID-19 hospitalizations over the week in North Dakota totaled 60, down from 77 the previous week. Coronavirus patients continue to take up less than 4% of occupied inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the state.

There have been 275,510 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic, and more than 2,200 deaths.

Federal data shows that 68.7% of North Dakota adults are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 62.3%. The national averages are 78.5% and 72.8%, respectively.

Nationally, 11.3% of those eligible for an updated bivalent booster dose have received one; in North Dakota it's 11.1%. The shots provide protection against both the original coronavirus and also the newest omicron variant mutants. They're available to anyone 5 years and older.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

