COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths increase again in North Dakota

Active cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations and deaths all increased in North Dakota again on Wednesday.
The state's coronavirus dashboard showed 96 newly confirmed cases, and 557 active cases, including 145 active cases in Burleigh-Morton counties. Active cases statewide have steadily increased since mid-July and have jumped by 25% in the past two days.
COVID-19 numbers are spiking around the country due in large part to the fast-spreading and highly contagious delta variant, which the federal government says is responsible for most new cases. The new cases in North Dakota came from 2,647 tests processed Tuesday. The state calculated a positivity rate of 3.71%, along with a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 3.47%. The 14-day rate has risen or remained unchanged for 14 consecutive days.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 111,933 confirmed cases in North Dakota, with 109,835 recoveries, 1,541 deaths and 4,408 hospitalizations. Eighteen COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Wednesday -- the fourth straight day of an increase. One new virus-related death was reported for a second consecutive day.
The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but Burleigh and Morton counties' death totals on the virus dashboard were unchanged Wednesday, at 197 and 102, respectively.
Just over 650,000 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 96,000 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 49.5% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 19.3% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html. For information on county-level virus transmission risks, go to https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.