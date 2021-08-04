COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths increase again in North Dakota

Active cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations and deaths all increased in North Dakota again on Wednesday.

The state's coronavirus dashboard showed 96 newly confirmed cases, and 557 active cases, including 145 active cases in Burleigh-Morton counties. Active cases statewide have steadily increased since mid-July and have jumped by 25% in the past two days.

COVID-19 numbers are spiking around the country due in large part to the fast-spreading and highly contagious delta variant, which the federal government says is responsible for most new cases. The new cases in North Dakota came from 2,647 tests processed Tuesday. The state calculated a positivity rate of 3.71%, along with a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 3.47%. The 14-day rate has risen or remained unchanged for 14 consecutive days.

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 111,933 confirmed cases in North Dakota, with 109,835 recoveries, 1,541 deaths and 4,408 hospitalizations. Eighteen COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Wednesday -- the fourth straight day of an increase. One new virus-related death was reported for a second consecutive day.

