COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths all increase in North Dakota

North Dakota's Health Department on Thursday reported 138 new cases of COVID-19, pushing active cases back up above 1,000.

Data on the agency's COVID-19 dashboard also showed a big jump in hospitalizations and two more deaths; neither death was in Burleigh-Morton counties.

The newly confirmed virus cases brought the state's pandemic total to 108,218, with 105,707 recoveries, 1,499 deaths and 4,167 hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations jumped by eight, to 48 -- the second-highest daily total since late January.

Active COVID-19 cases stood at 1,012 statewide and 236 in Burleigh-Morton, both slight increases from Wednesday.

The state calculated a positivity rate of 3.05% from 6,700 tests processed Wednesday.

Nearly 554,000 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 82,600 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. Forty-two percent of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated.