COVID-19 cases fall in North Dakota over past week; vaccination rates stagnant

The number of new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota continued to drop over the past week.

Weekly data from the state Health Department released Friday showed 242 new virus cases in the previous seven days. That compared with 336 new cases in the previous week, and 555 in the week before that.

The state last week shifted from daily COVID-19 data reporting to weekly. Friday's virus dashboard was the second weekly update. The state no longer reports the number of active COVID-19 cases, nor does it report a current total of virus-related deaths. Deaths are now being tabulated by the state's Vital Records division rather than by Disease Control, and reported publicly only on a monthly basis.

The shift to weekly reporting was made as North Dakota moved its coronavirus approach from pandemic to "endemic," essentially meaning that coronavirus is expected to be a part of daily life.

The data reported to the public now emphasizes trends over time and severity of disease, rather than daily case counts and test positivity rate -- data that state health officials say could be skewed by the fact that results from widely available COVID-19 home test kits are not required to be reported to the state.

Hospitalization data, which previously included only North Dakota residents, now aligns with national reporting and includes all COVID-19 patients in North Dakota hospitals, regardless of their state of residency.

Friday's dashboard showed 76% of inpatient hospital beds occupied statewide, and 55% of ICU beds occupied, similar to last week's numbers. Most beds are not occupied by coronavirus patients -- there were 32 COVID-19 admissions during the week, down from 56 the previous week. The two hospitals in Bismarck as of Thursday had a total of 12 staffed inpatient hospital beds available and three intensive care unit beds open, about the same as last week.

There have been 239,672 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic.

More information

Federal data shows 65.3% of adults in North Dakota being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.8%. North Dakota's rates have risen by only about 2% since the start of the year, and by only two-tenths of a percent in the past month. The state continues to have some of the worst rates in the country. The national averages are 75.4% and 69.6%, respectively.

COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's booster rate is 41.7%, compared to 46.3% nationally.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the CDC can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq. Burleigh and Morton counties both are considered at low risk, as is most of the state.

State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.