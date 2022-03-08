COVID-19 cases fall again in North Dakota; 3 more deaths confirmed

North Dakota health officials on Tuesday reported fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases for a fourth consecutive day, and another drop in active cases.

There were 87 new cases listed on the Health Department's coronavirus dashboard, and 378 active cases. The daily positivity rate from 4,414 tests handled Monday was 2.29%, and the 14-day rolling test positivity rate was at 3.82%, below the state target of less than 5%.

The state confirmed three more virus-related deaths, bringing the pandemic toll to 2,214. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties were unchanged, at 301 and 142, respectively.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide rose slightly, to 56. The two hospitals in Bismarck had a total of 11 staffed inpatient hospital beds available and six intensive care unit beds open.

There have been 238,863 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020, with 236,271 recoveries and 7,831 hospitalizations.

The state case data includes only clinically verified tests. Results of in-home tests are not required to be reported to the state and are thus not included in the totals.

More information

Federal data shows 65.2% of adults in North Dakota being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.7%. The national averages are 75.1% and 69.2%, respectively. COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's booster rate is 41.6%, compared to 45.7% nationally.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq. Burleigh and Morton counties both are considered at medium risk.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.