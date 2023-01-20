COVID-19 cases drop in North Dakota, Burleigh-Morton

New cases of COVID-19 dropped significantly in North Dakota and in Burleigh-Morton counties over the past week.

The state Department of Health and Human Services' coronavirus dashboard reported Friday that there were 458 new cases statewide over the previous seven days, down from 633 the previous week. It was the lowest weekly total since last April.

There were 60 weekly cases in Burleigh-Morton counties, compared with 95 the previous week. The coronavirus transmission risk level in both counties remained at low. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calculates risk based on COVID-19 case numbers and hospital data. All but eight of North Dakota's 53 counties are at low risk.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide in the seven-day span totaled 52, the same as the previous week. The weekly number has fluctuated between 48 and 81 for more than four months. Coronavirus patients took up less than 3% of occupied inpatient beds and less than 1% of intensive care unit beds in the state over the week.

There have been 282,170 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020, and 2,442 deaths.

The state dashboard is meant to reflect the direction of cases, not actual case numbers, since COVID-19 home tests are not required to be reported to the state. It's also meant to show severity of disease.

More information

Federal data shows that 69.2% of North Dakota adults are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 62.8%. The national averages are 78.9% and 73.2%, respectively.

Nationally, 16.2% of those eligible for an updated bivalent booster dose have received one; in North Dakota it's 15.3%. The shots provide protection against both the original coronavirus and also the newest omicron variant mutants. They're available to anyone 5 years and older.

A list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at bit.ly/3CJUniI. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are offered. Information on COVID-19 vaccines is at bit.ly/3GFoEjM. General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.