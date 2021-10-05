COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations increase; teachers union lobbies for paid leave

The union wants school districts to use some of their money from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund to allow teachers and staff to quarantine when they test positive for COVID-19 or when a family member has to stay home because they're sick or were a close contact.

North Dakota is receiving a total of $305 million from that American Rescue Plan fund. The federal Education Department in August approved the state's plan to use the aid. Highlights include efforts to boost vaccinations and to address lost instructional time through various measures, including a project that blends digital and online curriculums with traditional classroom instruction. State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler at the time said the state's plan is aimed at helping students continue to learn through the pandemic.

North Dakota United in its Tuesday statement said teachers need the option of paid COVID-19 leave because of the risks they're taking in the classroom.

"We are asking every district in the state to hold our educators harmless and to use ESSER dollars to provide this relief," the union said. "Those districts that have already submitted plans for approval should know that those plans can be changed."