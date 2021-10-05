COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations increase; teachers union lobbies for paid leave

Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota ticked up above 4,000 again on Tuesday as testing increased with the beginning of the workweek, a pattern that has held steady in recent weeks.
The state's pandemic death toll also increased by two, and health officials reported another jump in hospitalizations.
Meanwhile, the union that represents North Dakota's public school teachers urged school districts to use federal coronavirus aid to offer teachers and staff paid family medical leave as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel another pandemic surge.
"It is clear that school districts should step up and utilize some of the largess sent from Washington in support of their teachers,” North Dakota United President Nick Archuleta said.
Daily data
The Health Department on its coronavirus dashboard Tuesday reported 861 new virus cases from 8,289 tests completed Monday, and calculated a positivity rate of nearly 11%. The 14-day rolling average test positivity rate, which was at about 1% as recently as early July, is now at nearly 8% after three months of a steady increase.
Active COVID-19 cases rose by nearly 200 from Monday, to 4,093, with 827 in Burleigh County and 302 in Morton County. Burleigh has had the most active cases in recent weeks, but Cass County, home to Fargo, overtook it on Tuesday, with 833 actives.
Hospital capacity remained a concern. The most recent state data showed 224 available staffed inpatient beds and 17 available intensive care unit beds statewide. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had no available inpatient beds and one ICU bed; CHI St. Alexius Health had no available beds listed in either category.
State and medical leaders on Friday said hospital capacity is reaching "critical" levels in North Dakota. There were 166 virus patients hospitalized on Tuesday, up five from Friday and up nine from Monday.
There have been 134,922 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, with 129,206 recoveries, 5,350 hospitalizations and 1,623 deaths.
The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but Burleigh County's total on the dashboard increased by one on Tuesday, to 218. Morton County's total was unchanged, at 104.
Teachers union request
North Dakota United, which represents 11,500 North Dakota teachers and public employees, issued a statement Tuesday calling on school districts to provide paid COVID-19 leave.
“If we have learned anything during this pandemic, it is that teachers will do everything in their power to continue to teach their students in person,” Archuleta said. “To that end, teachers have done everything right in their efforts to mitigate the effects of this insidious virus. Despite their best efforts, and because they work in environments where students are not vaccinated, teachers are at risk of contracting the delta variant of the coronavirus."
The union wants school districts to use some of their money from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund to allow teachers and staff to quarantine when they test positive for COVID-19 or when a family member has to stay home because they're sick or were a close contact.
North Dakota is receiving a total of $305 million from that American Rescue Plan fund. The federal Education Department in August approved the state's plan to use the aid. Highlights include efforts to boost vaccinations and to address lost instructional time through various measures, including a project that blends digital and online curriculums with traditional classroom instruction. State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler at the time said the state's plan is aimed at helping students continue to learn through the pandemic.
North Dakota United in its Tuesday statement said teachers need the option of paid COVID-19 leave because of the risks they're taking in the classroom.
"We are asking every district in the state to hold our educators harmless and to use ESSER dollars to provide this relief," the union said. "Those districts that have already submitted plans for approval should know that those plans can be changed."
The state Department of Public Instruction did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment on whether that's indeed the case. The North Dakota School Boards Association also did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the union's request.
The Bismarck Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard, updated last Thursday, showed 42 positive cases out of 2,264 staff, or less than 2%. Mandan Public Schools does not have a dashboard this year.
It's not the first time that North Dakota United has pushed for paid family medical leave. The union supported a bill this past legislative session that ultimately failed. State lawmakers who opposed the bill said paid family leave is best left to the private sector.
More information
The state's vaccine dashboard shows 53.6% of eligible North Dakota adults and 31.1% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all 53 North Dakota counties except Renville, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.