COVID-19 cases continue downward trend; Burleigh County launches dashboard

New cases of COVID-19 continue to trend downward in North Dakota, but deaths and hospitalizations remain high.

Meanwhile, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health has launched a Burleigh County COVID-19 dashboard to provide localized pandemic data to the public.

The state Health Department reported eight more deaths on its coronavirus dashboard on Wednesday, raising the state's pandemic death toll to 1,698, including 72 so far this month. It's the highest monthly total since 76 in January, when the pandemic was easing following late-2020 death totals of 297 in October, 500 in November and 282 in December.

The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard totals for Burleigh and Morton counties were not immediately updated Wednesday.

The recent rise in deaths and other COVID-19 data has been linked to the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, which surfaced in North Dakota in late summer. Hospitalizations remained high on Wednesday, at 198. Fewer than 9% of staffed inpatient beds statewide were available. Fewer than 6% of intensive care unit beds were available.

The most recent state data showed 177 available staffed inpatient beds and 13 available ICU beds statewide. In Bismarck, neither Sanford Health nor CHI St. Alexius Health had any available beds listed in either category.

State officials reported 583 new virus cases and 3,470 active cases, including 636 active cases in Burleigh-Morton counties. The state's 14-day rolling average test positivity rate was at 7.21%. The rate remains above the state target of less than 5%, but it has decreased for nine straight days after surpassing 8% earlier this month.

Data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that North Dakota's seven-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases has declined for more than a week.

CDC modeling indicates new cases in North Dakota will continue to decline in November -- the opposite of 2020's late-year spike. However, it also indicates deaths will continue to rise in the state for several more weeks.

The Health Department has confirmed 142,985 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, with 137,817 recoveries and 5,734 hospitalizations.

Burleigh dashboard

The goal of the Burleigh County COVID-19 Dashboard launched Wednesday is to educate the public on local conditions, according to Public Health. It can be found at https://www.bismarcknd.gov/2031/Burleigh-COVID-19-Data-Dashboard.

The tool assesses the risk to the public’s health and informs residents about the status of COVID-19 in the Bismarck region.

“We continue to get questions from the public and from organizations regarding COVID-19 conditions in Burleigh County,” Public Health Director Renae Moch said in a statement. “There are people planning events and activities who want to know the risk of COVID-19 in our area. We can now direct them to our website where they can easily view this dashboard and plan accordingly.”

Bismarck Public Schools also has a local COVID-19 dashboard. It can be accessed on the district website, https://www.bismarckschools.org/.

More information

The state's vaccine dashboard shows 54.7% of eligible North Dakota adults and 32.6% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the CDC. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings. The transmission risk in the Bismarck-Mandan region is considered high.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

