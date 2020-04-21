COVID-19 case total in North Dakota rises to 644; recoveries jump by 25

The number of COVID-19 cases in North Dakota has risen to 644, with 18 new positive cases reported Tuesday by the state Department of Health.
Daily testing for the coronavirus disease was down dramatically from the previous day -- 240 tests Monday compared to 1,117 on Sunday, which was a high for the state. The reason was that there were no targeted testing efforts, just regular testing, according to the state's Joint Information Center.
Officials have recently conducted some large-scale testing events, such as drive-thru testing in rural Slope and Stark counties, in the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation area and most recently in Grand Forks.
The bulk of the new cases were in the eastern counties of Cass and Grand Forks, which continue to lead the state, with 255 and 143 cases, respectively. Cass County, home to Fargo, is the state's most populous, and the city of Grand Forks last week experienced an outbreak at the LM Wind Power plant, with 128 associated cases. Hundreds of people were tested during drive-thru testing in the plant's parking lot, driving up recent daily testing numbers.
Other new cases reported Tuesday were one apiece in Morton, Mountrail and Sioux counties. Morton County's total is now 23. Mountrail, home to the Fort Berthold Reservation, has 31 total cases. Sioux, which encompasses the northern half of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, now has two cases. Burleigh County, home to Bismarck, had no new reported cases, and its total remains at 63.
Gov. Doug Burgum has stressed that because testing data lags and not everyone is tested, the actual number of positive cases in the state could be 10 times higher.
State and private labs have tested 14,987 people for COVID-19, with 14,343 being negative. Statewide, 54 people have been hospitalized, 17 remain so, and 13 people have died. A total of 214 people have recovered. The number of recoveries reported Tuesday was up 25 from the previous day.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia.
More information on coronavirus and COVID-19 can be found at: www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
