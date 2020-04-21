COVID-19 case total in North Dakota rises to 644; recoveries jump by 25

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of COVID-19 cases in North Dakota has risen to 644, with 18 new positive cases reported Tuesday by the state Department of Health.

Daily testing for the coronavirus disease was down dramatically from the previous day -- 240 tests Monday compared to 1,117 on Sunday, which was a high for the state. The reason was that there were no targeted testing efforts, just regular testing, according to the state's Joint Information Center.

Officials have recently conducted some large-scale testing events, such as drive-thru testing in rural Slope and Stark counties, in the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation area and most recently in Grand Forks.

The bulk of the new cases were in the eastern counties of Cass and Grand Forks, which continue to lead the state, with 255 and 143 cases, respectively. Cass County, home to Fargo, is the state's most populous, and the city of Grand Forks last week experienced an outbreak at the LM Wind Power plant, with 128 associated cases. Hundreds of people were tested during drive-thru testing in the plant's parking lot, driving up recent daily testing numbers.