COVID-19 antibody testing offers North Dakota epidemiologists 'a great tool'

Mike Nathe had a lingering cough in April.

The Bismarck Funeral Home and Crematory owner felt well when visiting with Metro Area Ambulance owner Todd Porter over business, but Porter encouraged him to take a finger stick test for COVID-19 antibodies, which he had for testing paramedics.

"I took it and came up positive," said Nathe, who figures he was sick with a mild case of COVID-19 in late February, when he lost his senses of taste and smell after returning from a business trip in Las Vegas.

A blood donation screening process in June confirmed it again: He had the antibodies.

North Dakota last spring secured 178,000 COVID-19 serology tests costing $3.68 million. The antibody tests come in forms of rapid-test finger pricks and lab-tested blood draws.

State Lab Director Dr. Christie Massen said the tests generally are "a great tool to look at what has happened in the state," such as determining the extent of an outbreak in a group or setting, or confirming a person's possible past infection. But tests can have false positives, and antibodies aren't a guarantee against reinfection or waning immunity. Many variables complicate serology, Massen said.