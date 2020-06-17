COVID-19 active cases rise slightly in North Dakota; no new deaths reported

Active cases of the coronavirus disease have increased in North Dakota for the first time in six days, but the state has gone a sixth straight day without a new COVID-19 death confirmed.
The Department of Health on Wednesday announced that total deaths remain at 74. Active cases rose by six from the previous day, to 336.
Total cases since the pandemic began are at 3,166, with 42 new cases reported. Seventeen are in the hot spot of Cass County, four are in Burleigh County and two are in Morton County. Burleigh County has 44 active cases and Morton County 10.
A free coronavirus testing event was being held at the Capitol in Bismarck on Wednesday. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health next week will begin administering free tests on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. That testing is on a first-come, first-served basis from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the designated days, in the agency's parking lot at 500 E. Front Ave.
Other new cases reported Wednesday are in the counties of Barnes, Grand Forks, McKenzie, Sioux, Stutsman and Ward.
There were 36 additional recoveries in the 24-hour period, bringing that total to 2,756. Twenty-five people statewide remain hospitalized with COVID-19, down one from the previous day; 201 people statewide have been hospitalized at some point due to the disease.
Officials reported 4,419 total tests handled Monday, raising the total since the pandemic began to 140,098. That figure includes people who have been tested more than once. A total of 89,674 people have been tested at least once. That figure increased 1,023 from the previous day.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
For more information, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.