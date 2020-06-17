COVID-19 active cases rise slightly in North Dakota; no new deaths reported

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Active cases of the coronavirus disease have increased in North Dakota for the first time in six days, but the state has gone a sixth straight day without a new COVID-19 death confirmed.

The Department of Health on Wednesday announced that total deaths remain at 74. Active cases rose by six from the previous day, to 336.

Total cases since the pandemic began are at 3,166, with 42 new cases reported. Seventeen are in the hot spot of Cass County, four are in Burleigh County and two are in Morton County. Burleigh County has 44 active cases and Morton County 10.

A free coronavirus testing event was being held at the Capitol in Bismarck on Wednesday. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health next week will begin administering free tests on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. That testing is on a first-come, first-served basis from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the designated days, in the agency's parking lot at 500 E. Front Ave.

Other new cases reported Wednesday are in the counties of Barnes, Grand Forks, McKenzie, Sioux, Stutsman and Ward.