COVID-19 active cases, hospitalizations remain low in North Dakota

North Dakota had administered 141,267 total doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines as of Tuesday. Nearly 20,500 doses have been administered in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard.

Vaccinations in the state began Dec. 14. Both vaccines require two doses, weeks apart. Just under 12% of North Dakotans age 16 and older had received their first dose as of Monday; 5.4% had received their second dose. The Pfizer vaccine is federally recommended for people age 16 and older; the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older.

More information

All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.