COVID-19 active cases, hospitalizations remain low in North Dakota

Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota rose slightly on Wednesday, but coronavirus-related hospitalizations fell below three dozen, according to the Health Department.
Health officials reported 145 new COVID-19 cases, 112 new recoveries and two more deaths, including a Morton County woman in her 60s. Active cases rose by 25, to 759, with about one-fourth of them in Burleigh-Morton counties.
The state calculated a relatively low positivity rate of 2.59% from 7,121 tests handled Tuesday.
Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last March, there have been 98,214 confirmed cases in North Dakota, with 96,026 recoveries, 1,429 deaths and 3,820 hospitalizations. Thirty-four people with COVID-19 remained in the hospital Wednesday.
North Dakota has seen a dramatic drop in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and test positivity rate over the past three months, amid a statewide mask mandate and business restrictions that have since been lifted, a drop in testing, the availability of new therapeutic treatments and the beginning of vaccinations.
Vaccine update
North Dakota's rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered -- 17,030 people per 100,000 population -- remains among the highest in the country, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracking site. Only Alaska and West Virginia have higher rates.
North Dakota had administered 141,267 total doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines as of Tuesday. Nearly 20,500 doses have been administered in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard.
Vaccinations in the state began Dec. 14. Both vaccines require two doses, weeks apart. Just under 12% of North Dakotans age 16 and older had received their first dose as of Monday; 5.4% had received their second dose. The Pfizer vaccine is federally recommended for people age 16 and older; the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
