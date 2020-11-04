COVID-19 active cases, hospitalizations remain at record levels in North Dakota; 12 new deaths reported

North Dakota health officials on Wednesday reported record active cases of COVID-19 and coronavirus-related hospitalizations, along with a dozen more deaths.

The deaths in the counties of Barnes, Cass, Dickey, Logan, McHenry, Nelson, Pembina, Pierce, Ransom, Towner and Walsh raise the state's pandemic death toll to 567. The newest victims were in their 70s, 80s and 90s.

The Department of Health reported 8,571 active cases of the disease statewide, up 175 from the previous day. Active cases had dropped slightly on Tuesday after five straight days of records. Burleigh and Morton counties combined had 1,653 active cases on Wednesday.

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the state rose by five, to 220. Hospitalizations have either risen or remained stable for eight straight days.

There were 12 staffed intensive care beds and 195 staffed inpatient beds available in North Dakota, according to state data. Sanford Health Bismarck had two staffed intensive care beds and four staffed inpatient beds available. CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck had no staffed intensive care beds and two staffed inpatient beds available.