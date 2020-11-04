COVID-19 active cases, hospitalizations remain at record levels in North Dakota; 12 new deaths reported

North Dakota health officials on Wednesday reported record active cases of COVID-19 and coronavirus-related hospitalizations, along with a dozen more deaths.
The deaths in the counties of Barnes, Cass, Dickey, Logan, McHenry, Nelson, Pembina, Pierce, Ransom, Towner and Walsh raise the state's pandemic death toll to 567. The newest victims were in their 70s, 80s and 90s.
The Department of Health reported 8,571 active cases of the disease statewide, up 175 from the previous day. Active cases had dropped slightly on Tuesday after five straight days of records. Burleigh and Morton counties combined had 1,653 active cases on Wednesday.
Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the state rose by five, to 220. Hospitalizations have either risen or remained stable for eight straight days.
There were 12 staffed intensive care beds and 195 staffed inpatient beds available in North Dakota, according to state data. Sanford Health Bismarck had two staffed intensive care beds and four staffed inpatient beds available. CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck had no staffed intensive care beds and two staffed inpatient beds available.
Health officials reported 1,116 new cases of COVID-19 across the state, including 175 in Burleigh-Morton, raising the state total since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March to 48,301. Statewide, there have been 39,163 recoveries and 1,738 hospitalizations.
The number of state residents tested for coronavirus at least once is at 301,081 and total tests number 901,043, including 8,377 completed Tuesday.
Records are based off the state's daily reports. Data on the health department's dashboard often is revised later.
Risk levels
Burleigh, Morton and 22 other North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system; 15 are in the yellow "moderate risk" level; 14 are in the green "low risk" level; and none are in the blue "new normal" level.
The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The guidelines are not enforced. The state reviews the county levels weekly.
A mask mandate passed by the Bismarck City Commission took effect Sunday. It is not enforced and carries no penalties. More information can be found at www.bismarcknd.gov/bismarckstrong and on social media at www.facebook.com/bismarcknd.gov and www.twitter.com/BismarckNDGov.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at https://www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
