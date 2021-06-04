COVID-19 active cases creep up in North Dakota, but hospitalizations fall

COVID-19 active cases are creeping up in North Dakota, but coronavirus-related hospitalizations are declining.
The state's coronavirus dashboard on Friday showed 410 active cases statewide and 99 in Burleigh-Morton counties, a third straight day of an increase. But active cases remain far below the state's pandemic high of 11,656 reported last Nov. 11.
Hospitalizations fell a fourth straight day, to 24.
There were 53 newly confirmed virus cases around the state, raising the pandemic total to 110,151, with 108,226 recoveries, 4,301 hospitalizations and 1,515 deaths. No new deaths were recorded.
The state calculated a positivity rate of 2.36% from 3,041 tests handled Thursday. The statewide 14-day rolling average test positivity rate as of Thursday stood at 2.96%, well within the target range of less than 5%, where it's remained all year.
About 597,400 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 88,200 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows just over 46% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 8% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. Shots for teens just got underway last month.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where a COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.