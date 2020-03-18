COVID-19 confirmed in Morton County woman; first evidence of community transmission

The North Dakota Department of Health has confirmed another case of the disease that results from the new coronavirus and said it is the first evidence of community transmission of COVID-19 in the state.
The new case is in a Morton County woman in her 30s. She has not been hospitalized and is self-isolating at home. She had no history of travel and no contact with anyone confirmed to have the disease, according to the health department.
“This is the first confirmed case of community transmission in North Dakota, and it reinforces the importance for all North Dakotans to practice social distancing and stay home when you’re sick, even if it’s minor,” Gov. Doug Burgum said in a statement.
State health officials are working to identify other people who might have come into close contact with the woman. Those people will be monitored by public health for fever and respiratory symptoms.
The case confirmed Wednesday brings the state's total to six. Two others are in Burleigh County, two are in Ward County and one is in Cass County. The first five cases involved people who had traveled out of state, some internationally. None has been hospitalized. All are recovering at home.
The health department as of Wednesday morning had tested 274 people for the virus, with 268 coming back negative and six positive. Burgum said Tuesday that testing capacity in the state continues to build, and both he and State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte said officials anticipate more cases in the coming weeks.
Positive cases so far have been in North Dakota's most heavily populated areas. Together, Burleigh, Cass, Ward and Morton counties have more than 376,000 people, according to U.S. Census Bureau statistics.
North Dakota's first confirmed case was on March 11. Four more were confirmed Tuesday. The other cases:
-- A Burleigh County man in his 50s who had traveled domestically.
-- A Burleigh County woman in her 20s who had traveled internationally.
-- A Cass County woman in her 20s who had traveled internationally.
-- A Ward County man in his 60s who had traveled internationally.
-- A Ward County man in his 60s who had traveled to the East Coast.
Tufte on Wednesday again urged North Dakotas to take basic precautions.
“If you are sick, you need to stay home. If you are being tested for COVID-19 or a family member is, you need to stay home until your test results are in,” she said. “Self-isolating, washing your hands and keeping 6 feet away from other individuals is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
State health officials also are asking anyone returning from a cruise ship travel or from skiing in Colorado -- an area Tufte said had known community spread -- to self-isolate and self-report on the health department's website, at: https://ndhealth.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eb7sJjKhR2UfB7n.