COVID-19 cases in North Dakota rise to 45; workers' comp extended to first responders

Burleigh, Morton, Cass, Ward, Pierce, Ramsey and Stark counties now all have more than one case.

State and private labs have now conducted 1,955 total tests, with 1,910 being negative. There have been eight hospitalizations, and no deaths. The state has not released details on the hospitalizations.

Burgum has consistently said that based on what other states have experienced, North Dakota can expect the number of cases to continue to rise. The goal, he has said, is "flattening the curve" and keeping the caseload from surpassing the capacity of hospitals.

That includes boosting testing, and Burgum said "we're closing in on statewide testing," with tests received from 50 of the state's 53 counties.

The Department of Health has more than 1,150 test kids available to be sent to health care providers around the state, and enough supplies at the state lab for nearly 3,250 more tests.

"We at least have the ability to more than double the number of tests that we've taken, in the coming days, if that many tests are recommended by health providers," Burgum said, adding that "We want to move from testing people in the thousands to testing tens of thousands of people."