COVID-19 cases in North Dakota rise to 39; hospitalizations up to 8

North Dakota on Wednesday saw further spread of the disease caused by the new coronovirus, with three additional cases of COVID-19 reported along with one more hospitalization.
The statewide total rose to 39 positive cases, with half a dozen counties showing double-digit case numbers. Morton County's total rose to eight, bumping the Burleigh-Morton total to 26, by far the most for any area in the state.
The new cases documented by the state Department of Health between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday were in a Morton County man in his 30s, a Foster County man in his 50s and a Ramsey County man in his 60s. The source of infection for all three cases was still being investigated.
Burleigh, Morton, Cass, Ward, Pierce and Ramsey counties now all have more than one case.
Gov. Doug Burgum has consistently said that based on what other states have experienced, North Dakota can expect the number of cases to continue to rise. The goal, he has said, is to "flatten the curve" and keep the caseload from surpassing the capacity of hospitals.
"We're well-positioned and well-prepared. We've got extra lead time because the spread is coming to North Dakota a little bit later," Burgum said during a Tuesday afternoon briefing. "But we're also not immune to that. We know we've got more cases coming."
The governor said the goal is to continue to boost testing and also contact tracing, the process of determining the people whom infected people have come into contact with. The state had 123 people dedicated to that -- 25 state health officials and 98 officials with local public health agencies -- and it is adding 16 North Dakota State University students and as many as 25 nurses.
"The goal here with the more aggressive contact tracing (is) to try to make sure we can isolate those folks that have the highest amount of risk," Burgum said.
State and private labs have now conducted 1,773 total tests, with 1,734 being negative. There have been eight hospitalizations, and no deaths. The state has not released details on the hospitalizations.
Burgum also said Tuesday that North Dakota could be one of the last states to lift restrictions meant to help contain the coronavirus, mainly because it's part of the final wave of the pandemic.
President Donald Trump said earlier Tuesday that he would like the U.S. economy to begin revving up by Easter, when he believes it might be possible to relax some of the federal restrictions and put some people back to work. Burgum said it wouldn't make sense to pick one date for every state.
“I think it's difficult for us. We're on the tail end of this pandemic. It's moving across the world,” the governor said. “We maybe put on controls later than some places ... and that may mean we have to keep them on longer in North Dakota than other places that are relaxing them."
Burgum has restricted restaurants and bars to delivery and takeout service and has closed several recreational businesses like health clubs and movie theaters. Many small shops have shut down on their own. He has not issued a stay-at-home order.
Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford said he heard questions about the shutdowns and budget planning in a conference call Tuesday with mayors, auditors and commissioners from around the state. Sanford said he told the group “it's a work in progress” and the state will know more as it reviews forecasts from the downturn.
(The Associated Press contributed to this story)
