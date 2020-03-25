COVID-19 cases in North Dakota rise to 39; hospitalizations up to 8

The governor said the goal is to continue to boost testing and also contact tracing, the process of determining the people whom infected people have come into contact with. The state had 123 people dedicated to that -- 25 state health officials and 98 officials with local public health agencies -- and it is adding 16 North Dakota State University students and as many as 25 nurses.

"The goal here with the more aggressive contact tracing (is) to try to make sure we can isolate those folks that have the highest amount of risk," Burgum said.

State and private labs have now conducted 1,773 total tests, with 1,734 being negative. There have been eight hospitalizations, and no deaths. The state has not released details on the hospitalizations.

Burgum also said Tuesday that North Dakota could be one of the last states to lift restrictions meant to help contain the coronavirus, mainly because it's part of the final wave of the pandemic.

President Donald Trump said earlier Tuesday that he would like the U.S. economy to begin revving up by Easter, when he believes it might be possible to relax some of the federal restrictions and put some people back to work. Burgum said it wouldn't make sense to pick one date for every state.