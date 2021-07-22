Coronavirus variants increasing in North Dakota; active COVID-19 cases climb again

All but the California variants are on the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's list of "variants of concern" -- a threat level in the middle of "variants of interest" and "variants of high consequence." There are six in the low category -- including the California variants, which once were variants of concern -- and none in the high. For more information, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

The variants have been connected to 100 hospitalizations in North Dakota, including four patients with the delta variant, and more than half a dozen deaths, according to Kruger.

The actual number of variant cases in North Dakota is almost certainly higher than the data indicate.

Variants are determined through genomic sequencing. That process essentially entails taking a positive COVID-19 sample and doing further genetic research. Lab officials look for certain things in a sample that indicate it should be investigated further. The State Lab so far has sequenced 3,526 samples, with successful results on 2,906 of them, according to Kruger.