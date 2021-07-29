Coronavirus variants increase in North Dakota, as active COVID-19 cases rise rapidly

Coronavirus variant numbers continue to increase in North Dakota, likely helping fuel a rapid rise in active COVID-19 cases in the state.
North Dakota's state lab has now identified 1,340 cases of five variants, an increase of 29 from last week. There are 1,106 cases of the variant first identified in the United Kingdom, 158 of the two California variants, 39 of the the Japan/Brazil variant, four of the South Africa variant, and 33 of the new fast-spreading delta variant, which was first identified in India.
Delta has spread quickly around the globe and is now responsible for most of the new virus cases in the U.S., according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In North Dakota it's officially been linked to six hospitalizations but no deaths, according to data provided Thursday by Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section.
The actual number of variant cases in North Dakota is almost certainly higher than the data indicate, since only a fraction of virus test samples undergo the more complex process through which variants are determined.
“Of particular concern with the delta variant is that it appears this variant is affecting younger populations,” Kruger said in a statement this week in which health officials urged the public to take variants seriously. “This variant, with its increased infectiousness coupled with a large percentage of people not vaccinated, may lead to more cases of COVID-19, increased hospitalizations and potentially more deaths.”
Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota jumped again on Thursday, reaching 402 -- up from 292 just two days earlier and a 70% increase from the start of the week. About one-fourth of the cases were in Burleigh-Morton counties. The state and local levels have not been seen for almost two months.
The statewide number of active cases has doubled in the past two weeks, and Burleigh-Morton's level has tripled.
“Given that this variant is much more highly transmissible, it may be playing a role in the increased infection rate observed within the state in the last 14 days,” said Grace Njau, special projects and health analytics director for the Health Department.
The agency's virus dashboard showed 75 newly confirmed virus cases in North Dakota on Thursday, from 3,659 tests completed Wednesday. State officials calculated a positivity rate of 2.25%, and a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 2.55%. The latter rate has been climbing steadily since a recent low of 1.14% on July 3, though it remains within the target range of less than 5%.
The newly confirmed virus cases brought North Dakota's pandemic total to 111,486, with 109,546 recoveries, 1,538 deaths and 4,391 hospitalizations. No new deaths were reported Thursday. Fifteen COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital, down three from the previous day. But state officials are worried about an increase in the hospitalization rate of younger adults, according to Njau.
The CDC is now recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in areas where virus transmission is "substantial" or "high," as cases skyrocket across the country. Eleven North Dakota counties including Burleigh-Morton now fall under the new guidance, up from nine on Wednesday. The others are Divide, Dunn, Logan, McHenry, McLean, Mountrail, Oliver, Sheridan and Ward, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website.
Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday said the state will not recommend masks for state employees based on the new CDC guidance. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is encouraging members of the public to follow CDC recommendations, including masking in public indoor settings.
“The delta variant has the potential to be very harmful to the unvaccinated," Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch said in a statement this week. "Virtually all hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in the unvaccinated.”
The state's vaccine dashboard shows 49.3% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated. That percentage has increased by only about 1% since the start of the month.
“Active COVID-19 cases today represent just 3% of North Dakota’s peak case numbers last November. Statewide hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remain below 20 patients, and July deaths due to COVID-19 are on track to be the lowest since the pandemic began," Burgum said in his statement. "Yet our positive case numbers are trending in the wrong direction, even with limited testing occurring.”
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
For more information on variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.
