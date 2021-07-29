Coronavirus variants increase in North Dakota, as active COVID-19 cases rise rapidly

Coronavirus variant numbers continue to increase in North Dakota, likely helping fuel a rapid rise in active COVID-19 cases in the state.

North Dakota's state lab has now identified 1,340 cases of five variants, an increase of 29 from last week. There are 1,106 cases of the variant first identified in the United Kingdom, 158 of the two California variants, 39 of the the Japan/Brazil variant, four of the South Africa variant, and 33 of the new fast-spreading delta variant, which was first identified in India.

Delta has spread quickly around the globe and is now responsible for most of the new virus cases in the U.S., according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In North Dakota it's officially been linked to six hospitalizations but no deaths, according to data provided Thursday by Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section.

The actual number of variant cases in North Dakota is almost certainly higher than the data indicate, since only a fraction of virus test samples undergo the more complex process through which variants are determined.