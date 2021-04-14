Coronavirus variants continue rise in North Dakota, might be contributing to case spike

The U.K. variant surfaced in North Dakota in mid-February, the California variants in mid-March.

Over the past month, total active cases of COVID-19 have nearly doubled in North Dakota, and they've nearly tripled in Burleigh-Morton counties. They stood at 1,155 statewide on Wednesday, up 36 from the previous day, and at 207 regionally, up 15.

Health officials have indicated myriad reasons for the spike, including pandemic fatigue, spring weather and public gatherings. An increase in variants is another likely reason, according to Kruger.

“We do know that the U.K. variant is about 50% more infectious than the wild type virus, and we also know that the California variants are more infectious -- they’re each about 20% more infectious,” he said. “And so they have an advantage over the older viruses that have been circulating in terms of their infectiousness.”

The Health Department on Wednesday reported 177 new COVID-19 cases, raising the pandemic total to 105,215, with 102,586 recoveries, 4,020 hospitalizations and 1,474 deaths. One new death was reported. Current hospitalizations increased by one, to 28. The state calculated a positivity rate of 3.54% from 7,041 tests completed Tuesday.