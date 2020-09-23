Coronavirus risk levels raised for 12 North Dakota counties; 7 new deaths reported

Only two COVID-19 task forces have been established in North Dakota, for Burleigh and Morton counties and the Red River Valley.

Interim State Health Officer Dr. Paul Mariani on Wednesday signed an amended 14-day quarantine order for close contacts of people who have COVID-19. The new order is line with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Burgum said.

The order previously only covered household contacts. Burgum said quarantine enforcement is up to local jurisdictions.

Mariani and North Dakota Department of Human Services Executive Director Chris Jones also are working to address rising cases in long-term care facilities, Burgum said. Health officials will be prioritizing coronavirus tests from long-term care facilities and will stepping up related contact tracing.

The Department of Health also will implement a plan to use EMTs and other first responders to help conduct swab tests, Burgum said.

The state also awaits new rapid-results tests obtained from the federal government, he said. Burgum said the tests are "high-accuracy" with results available in 15 minutes. He said the tests could ensure long-term care facility visitors are negative upon entering facilities. The state also is looking at changes to air disinfection in long-term care facilities.