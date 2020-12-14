Coronavirus-related hospitalizations rise slightly in North Dakota, 5 deaths reported

North Dakota's Department of Health on Monday reported 201 new cases of COVID-19 and a slight increase in coronavirus-related hospitalizations, along with five more deaths.
The data was from a relatively low 3,603 tests handled Sunday. Testing often drops over the weekend. The positivity rate as calculated by the state was 5.68%.
The new cases included 69 in Burleigh-Morton counties, and the new deaths included Burleigh men in their 80s and 90s and a Morton man in his 60s. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 1,157, and its case total since mid-March hit 88,067, with 83,318 recoveries.
Active cases statewide dropped by 100, to 3,592; regionally they rose slightly, to 714. Active cases statewide have dropped steadily over the last month, with health experts and state officials attributing it in part to a mask mandate and business capacity restrictions. Some people view the measures as a restriction on personal freedoms.
Hospitalizations on Monday rose by seven, to 277. Hospitals in the state had 24 staffed intensive care unit beds and 313 non-ICU beds available, according to the most recent state data. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had two staffed ICU beds open and CHI St. Alexius Health had four. Sanford had eight staffed non-ICU beds and CHI St. Alexius had five.
Sanford on Monday reported its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine. CHI St. Alexius didn't immediately know when its first shipment would arrive.

The statewide mask mandate is in effect until Jan. 18, and the business capacity restrictions are in place until Jan. 8. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r and www.bit.ly/3kDdVtb.
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
