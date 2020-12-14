Coronavirus-related hospitalizations rise slightly in North Dakota, 5 deaths reported

North Dakota's Department of Health on Monday reported 201 new cases of COVID-19 and a slight increase in coronavirus-related hospitalizations, along with five more deaths.

The data was from a relatively low 3,603 tests handled Sunday. Testing often drops over the weekend. The positivity rate as calculated by the state was 5.68%.

The new cases included 69 in Burleigh-Morton counties, and the new deaths included Burleigh men in their 80s and 90s and a Morton man in his 60s. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 1,157, and its case total since mid-March hit 88,067, with 83,318 recoveries.

Active cases statewide dropped by 100, to 3,592; regionally they rose slightly, to 714. Active cases statewide have dropped steadily over the last month, with health experts and state officials attributing it in part to a mask mandate and business capacity restrictions. Some people view the measures as a restriction on personal freedoms.