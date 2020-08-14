Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in North Dakota rise for 5th straight day

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in North Dakota rose for a fifth straight day on Friday, to a new high of 65.

Hospitalizations in the state stood at 47 on Sunday. They've risen every day since, including by six on Friday. A total of 455 people have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic.

The state Department of Health reported 152 new COVID-19 cases in 29 counties, raising the state total to 8,322, with 7,066 recoveries. Officials also reported the death of a Grand Forks County man in his 90s with underlying medical conditions -- the state's 121st coronavirus-related death.

The new cases included 31 in Burleigh, 10 in Morton and 25 in Stark, home to Dickinson.

Burleigh-Morton is the state's newest hot spot, with state and local officials recently forming a task force to address a steady rise in cases in recent weeks. Stark County has seen sharp increases in cases this week, and it remained second in the state in active cases on Friday, at 133. Burleigh was once again tops, with 269, and Morton was third, at 115. Cass County, long the state's hot spot before a task force was formed there, is now fourth, with 103 active cases.

Active cases statewide rose by 37 to 1,135. The recent steady rise has coincided with the reopening of the economy, more gatherings of people and increased public testing.

The number of people in North Dakota tested for coronavirus at least once is at 176,603, and total tests number 385,320.