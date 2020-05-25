Coronavirus-related deaths in North Dakota rise to 54; mass testing events set in southwest

Coronavirus-related deaths in North Dakota have risen to 54, with the death of another elderly Cass County resident, the state Department of Health reported Monday.
A woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions is the 43rd resident of the state's most populous county whose death is related to COVID-19, the disease that results from the new coronavirus.
Officials categorize statewide deaths this way: 39 cases in which COVID-19 is listed as the cause of death, seven deaths in which the disease was not the primary cause, and eight cases in which an official death record has not yet been filed. That can take up to 14 days under state law.
Health officials on Monday reported 40 new COVID-19 cases statewide, with 37 of them in Cass County, raising the state total to 2,457. Grand Forks County has two new cases and Ransom County one new case.
A total of 154 people statewide have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, up two from the previous day; 41 remained so on Sunday, up one. There were 55 new recoveries reported Monday, raising that total to 1,551 and lowering active cases by 17, to 852.
State and private labs have tested 66,350 people for COVID-19, with 63,893 being negative. The number of total tests, which includes people who have been tested more than once, is at 84,503. Health officials on Sunday handled 862 tests of new individuals and 2,043 total tests.
Two pieces of equipment recently malfunctioned at the state testing lab, according to the health department. Eighty-two positive results have been considered inconclusive, and the people have been asked to retest. The malfunction has been corrected and has not impacted lab processing, officials said.
For now, the previous results remain in the state's total positive count. The number will be adjusted after all of the results are in. As of Sunday, 23 of the people had completed retests, with only one being positive.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia.
More information on coronavirus and COVID-19 can be found at: www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Mass testing events
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing events are planned in southwestern North Dakota this week, according to the Southwestern District Health Unit.
The events will be open to all residents, with a focus on essential employees including agriculture, oil field, retail and food service workers.
People can take a screening questionnaire and register at https://testreg.nd.gov/, but registration does not guarantee a test. Businesses and residences in the areas will remain accessible during the testing, but people who aren’t planning to be tested are urged to avoid the areas.
Testing is planned:
- Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon, Chimney Park in Medora.
- Thursday, 2-5 p.m., Beach High School.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., RZ Motor Car Wash, Hettinger.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.