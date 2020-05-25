Coronavirus-related deaths in North Dakota rise to 54; mass testing events set in southwest

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Coronavirus-related deaths in North Dakota have risen to 54, with the death of another elderly Cass County resident, the state Department of Health reported Monday.

A woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions is the 43rd resident of the state's most populous county whose death is related to COVID-19, the disease that results from the new coronavirus.

Officials categorize statewide deaths this way: 39 cases in which COVID-19 is listed as the cause of death, seven deaths in which the disease was not the primary cause, and eight cases in which an official death record has not yet been filed. That can take up to 14 days under state law.

Health officials on Monday reported 40 new COVID-19 cases statewide, with 37 of them in Cass County, raising the state total to 2,457. Grand Forks County has two new cases and Ransom County one new case.

A total of 154 people statewide have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, up two from the previous day; 41 remained so on Sunday, up one. There were 55 new recoveries reported Monday, raising that total to 1,551 and lowering active cases by 17, to 852.