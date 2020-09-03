Coronavirus-related deaths in North Dakota hit 150; Burleigh County total reaches 19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deaths related to COVID-19 have reached 150 in North Dakota, with two more reported Thursday.

The death of a Burleigh County woman in her 60s is the fourth in the county reported this week, and the 19th since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The death of a Williams County woman in her 100s is only the fourth confirmed death of a North Dakotan in that age range with COVID-19. Both had underlying medical conditions, according to the state Department of Health.

Officials reported 360 new COVID-19 cases in 32 counties, including 19 in Burleigh and 24 in Morton, raising the state total to 12,629. Active cases numbered 2,428, including 408 in Burleigh and 142 in Morton. Active cases increased by 143 statewide but fell by four in Burleigh-Morton.

There have been 10,051 recoveries statewide, with 583 hospitalizations. Sixty-seven people remained in the hospital Thursday, up one from the previous day.

The number of people in North Dakota tested for coronavirus at least once is at 205,899, and total tests number 486,041, including 6,544 tests processed Wednesday.