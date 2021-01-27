Coronavirus protocols being further eased in North Dakota as COVID-19 cases drop

Gov. Doug Burgum is further easing coronavirus protocols in North Dakota, announcing Wednesday that the statewide risk level will move to "low" effective 8 a.m. Friday.

All North Dakota counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. Low-risk, or green, is the second-lowest level, higher only than blue "new normal."

The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.

A low risk level will increase the recommended occupancy limit for bars, restaurants and other food service establishments from 65% of licensed facility capacity up to 200 patrons, to 80% of capacity up to 300 patrons, with social distancing and face coverings strongly recommended or required. Banquet, ballrooms and event venues are recommended at 75% of room capacity, up from 50% under yellow.

