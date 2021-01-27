 Skip to main content
Coronavirus protocols being further eased in North Dakota as COVID-19 cases drop
Coronavirus protocols being further eased in North Dakota as COVID-19 cases drop

011621-nws-burgum-briefing (copy)

Gov. Doug Burgum is furthering easing coronavirus protocols in North Dakota amid a steady decline in case numbers.

 Mike McCleary

Gov. Doug Burgum is further easing coronavirus protocols in North Dakota, announcing Wednesday that the statewide risk level will move to "low" effective 8 a.m. Friday.

All North Dakota counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. Low-risk, or green, is the second-lowest level, higher only than blue "new normal."

The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.

A low risk level will increase the recommended occupancy limit for bars, restaurants and other food service establishments from 65% of licensed facility capacity up to 200 patrons, to 80% of capacity up to 300 patrons, with social distancing and face coverings strongly recommended or required. Banquet, ballrooms and event venues are recommended at 75% of room capacity, up from 50% under yellow.

Burgum moved all counties to orange/high risk in early November amid a spike in coronavirus cases and concerns about available staffed hospital beds across the state. That month he also implemented a statewide mask mandate and business restrictions.

Active COVID-19 cases, coronavirus-related hospitalizations and test postivity rates then began a steady decline. Burgum on Dec. 22 lifted an order that restricted bars and restaurants to takeout, curbside and delivery between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Earlier this month he lifted the mask mandate and relaxed enforced business capacity restrictions.

Some people credit the restrictions and mask mandate measures for the drop in COVID-19 numbers; others view them as infringements on personal freedom. There could be other factors for the improvements in the pandemic data, as well, including a drop-off in testing, the availability of vaccines and potentially even herd immunity.

(Check back for updates.)

 

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

