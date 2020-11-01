Coronavirus hospitalizations hit 200 in North Dakota; active cases soar past 8,000

Sanford Health Bismarck President Michael LeBeau told The Associated Press on Friday that medical facilities throughout the state are meeting regularly and working together to provide the best care they can to COVID-19 patients, but he hopes the public will do better at wearing face masks and social distancing to help slow the progression of the disease.

“I do have a concern that the rate of growth is not sustainable,” LeBeau said.

Sunday's results came from 9,535 tests completed Thursday. The number of state residents tested for coronavirus at least once since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March is at 295,793 and total tests number 876,350. Statewide, there have been 36,142 recoveries and 1,634 hospitalizations.

Records are based off the state's daily reports. Data on the health department's dashboard often is revised later.

Risk level and mandate

Burleigh, Morton and 22 other North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system; 15 are in the yellow "moderate risk" level; 14 are in the green "low risk" level; and none are in the blue "new normal" level.