Coronavirus hospitalizations hit 200 in North Dakota; active cases soar past 8,000

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in North Dakota reached 200 on Sunday, and active cases of COVID-19 soared past 8,000.
State health officials also reported the deaths of seven more people with COVID-19, including a Burleigh County man in his 80s. Others were in the counties of Cass, Dickey, Steele and Stutsman. They brought the state's pandemic death toll to 531.
The Department of Health reported 1,128 new cases, including 175 in Burleigh County and 62 in Morton County, raising the state total since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March to 45,043. Active cases statewide rose by more than 500 for the fourth straight day, to 8,370. Burleigh and Morton combined had 1,681 active cases, a pandemic high.
The Associated Press reported that North Dakota has the nation's highest number of new cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, according to The COVID Tracking Project. The state's rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by more than 42% in the last two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota rose by seven to 200, the health department reported Sunday. It was the fifth consecutive day of an increase.
There were 19 staffed intensive care beds and 209 staffed inpatient beds available in North Dakota, according to state data. Sanford Health Bismarck had one staffed intensive care bed and three staffed inpatient beds available. CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck had one staffed intensive care bed and six staffed inpatient beds available.
Sanford Health Bismarck President Michael LeBeau told The Associated Press on Friday that medical facilities throughout the state are meeting regularly and working together to provide the best care they can to COVID-19 patients, but he hopes the public will do better at wearing face masks and social distancing to help slow the progression of the disease.
“I do have a concern that the rate of growth is not sustainable,” LeBeau said.
Sunday's results came from 9,535 tests completed Thursday. The number of state residents tested for coronavirus at least once since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March is at 295,793 and total tests number 876,350. Statewide, there have been 36,142 recoveries and 1,634 hospitalizations.
Records are based off the state's daily reports. Data on the health department's dashboard often is revised later.
Risk level and mandate
Burleigh, Morton and 22 other North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system; 15 are in the yellow "moderate risk" level; 14 are in the green "low risk" level; and none are in the blue "new normal" level.
The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The guidelines are not enforced. The state reviews the county levels weekly. Officials last week moved 21 counties up a level.
A mask mandate passed by the Bismarck City Commission took effect Sunday. It is not enforced and carries no penalties.
More information can be found at www.bismarcknd.gov/bismarckstrong and on social media at www.facebook.com/bismarcknd.gov and www.twitter.com/BismarckNDGov.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at https://www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
