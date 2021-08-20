Coronavirus delta variant tightens grip on North Dakota; vaccine opponents protest

The delta variant of the coronavirus is increasing its hold on North Dakota, helping push active COVID-19 cases near 1,500 and virus-related hospitalizations over 50.
Active cases statewide on Friday were at 1,495 -- the fourth straight day of an increase of more than 100. They've more than tripled since the start of the month. They stood at 301 in Burleigh-Morton counties on Friday, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.
The dashboard reflected another death, raising the state's pandemic death toll to 1,550. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed virus-related deaths, but Burleigh and Morton counties' death totals on the dashboard did not change, at 199 and 102, respectively.
COVID-19 cases are spiking nationwide due primarily to the highly contagious and fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus.
Confirmed delta cases in North Dakota have more than doubled in the past two weeks, rising to 373, according to Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section. Confirmed delta cases in the state at the start of the month numbered only about three dozen.
North Dakota's state lab has now identified 1,754 cases of five variants, an increase of 150 from last week. In addition to the cases of the delta variant that was first identified in India, there are 1,150 cases of the variant first identified in the United Kingdom, 185 of the two California variants, 42 of the the Japan/Brazil variant and four of the South Africa variant.
The actual number of variant cases in North Dakota is almost certainly higher than the data indicate, since only a fraction of virus test samples undergo the more complex process through which variants are determined. Kruger has said the sharp increase in delta cases is due entirely to the variant's increased prevalence, and not to increased testing.
State officials have linked delta to two deaths, along with 28 hospitalizations. Total variant-related confirmed deaths are at 13, with hospitalizations at 138.
North Dakota's Health Department reported 301 new COVID-19 cases Friday -- the first daily total above 300 since Jan. 8.
The new cases were from 3,987 tests completed Thursday. The state calculated a positivity rate of 7.99%. The 14-day rolling average test positivity rate increased to 5.5%. That rate has stayed the same or risen for 30 straight days, and this week topped the state's target range of less than 5%.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, North Dakota has had 114,481 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 111,436 recoveries and 4,517 hospitalizations. Fifty-one COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Friday, up seven from the previous day and the first total above 50 since late January.
State data showed 215 available staffed inpatient beds and 29 intensive care unit beds in North Dakota. Figures for the two Bismarck hospitals totaled four beds -- none at CHI St. Alexius Health -- and four ICU beds.
Health officials are urging people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to get a shot, to help stem the rapid rise in cases. Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck recently announced vaccine mandates as a condition of employment, as did the Missouri Slope skilled nursing facility.
Dozens of people who oppose mandatory vaccination protested outside of Sanford Health on Thursday evening. Participant Amanda Davis said protests are planned every Thursday. It wasn't clear if any of the protesters were Sanford employees.
North Dakota Medical Association Executive Director Courtney Koebele has said the group that represents physicians supports health care facilities' decisions to require vaccines. North Dakota Nurses Association President Tessa Johnson has said members of that group have "mixed feelings."
About 669,700 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 99,100 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 50.2% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 21.8% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. That's calculated based on new cases per capita and testing results. All but 10 of North Dakota's 53 counties are in those two categories. Burleigh and Morton both are in the high category, according to the agency's COVID-19 data tracker website.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html. For information on county-level virus transmission risks, go to https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.