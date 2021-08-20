Coronavirus delta variant tightens grip on North Dakota; vaccine opponents protest

The delta variant of the coronavirus is increasing its hold on North Dakota, helping push active COVID-19 cases near 1,500 and virus-related hospitalizations over 50.

Active cases statewide on Friday were at 1,495 -- the fourth straight day of an increase of more than 100. They've more than tripled since the start of the month. They stood at 301 in Burleigh-Morton counties on Friday, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

The dashboard reflected another death, raising the state's pandemic death toll to 1,550. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed virus-related deaths, but Burleigh and Morton counties' death totals on the dashboard did not change, at 199 and 102, respectively.

COVID-19 cases are spiking nationwide due primarily to the highly contagious and fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus.

Confirmed delta cases in North Dakota have more than doubled in the past two weeks, rising to 373, according to Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section. Confirmed delta cases in the state at the start of the month numbered only about three dozen.