Coronavirus cases surpass 1,000 in Burleigh County; Bismarck mayor urges masks in public

Burleigh and Morton counties have seen a steady rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, coinciding with the reopening of the economy and an increase in testing. Total cases in the two counties have nearly quadrupled in a month's span. Another 29 cases were reported in Burleigh on Tuesday, along with another 11 in Morton. Burleigh continued to lead the state in active cases, with 269, and Morton ranks fourth, with 75.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch has said younger adults -- those in their 20s and 30s -- are driving the increase because they're more active in the community, and that the area also is seeing the effects of large Fourth of July holiday gatherings.

The task force is modeled after one created in early May in the Red River Valley after Cass County and Fargo bloomed into a hot spot. The outbreak there has lessened in recent weeks. Active cases in Cass fell below 100 on Tuesday.

The Burleigh-Morton task force aims to use some of the same tactics -- education, testing and contact tracing, and support for people in isolation or quarantine. Neither state nor local officials have mandated the wearing of masks, though some private businesses have. Masks will be required in certain situations in local schools as the academic year begins and strongly encouraged in other instances.