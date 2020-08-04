Coronavirus cases surpass 1,000 in Burleigh County; Bismarck mayor urges masks in public

Active cases of coronavirus in North Dakota hit a new high on Tuesday, and the state Department of Health reported two more deaths related to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, total cases of the disease since the start of the pandemic surpassed 1,000 in Burleigh County, and Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken implored area residents to wear masks in public.
The new deaths were a Griggs County man in his 60s and a Sioux County woman in her 70s. Both had underlying health conditions, according to the state. They were the first coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in each county, and they brought the state total to 107.
Health officials reported 149 new cases in 26 counties, raising the statewide total to 6,933. Active cases numbered 1,111, up 21 from Monday and up eight from the previous high on Saturday. Fifty-one people remained in the hospital. For more information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Mayor advocates masks
Bakken, a member of a local coronavirus task force announced last week by local and state officials, launched a campaign on Tuesday urging area residents to wear a mask when in public.
“We can only beat this virus if we are united as a community to stop the spread of COVID-19," he said in a statement. "I invite you to mask up and join me in doing your part. It is essential to wear a mask in order to protect one another. By wearing a mask when you’re in public, you protect yourself and you protect others.”
Burleigh and Morton counties have seen a steady rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, coinciding with the reopening of the economy and an increase in testing. Total cases in the two counties have nearly quadrupled in a month's span. Another 29 cases were reported in Burleigh on Tuesday, along with another 11 in Morton. Burleigh continued to lead the state in active cases, with 269, and Morton ranks fourth, with 75.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch has said younger adults -- those in their 20s and 30s -- are driving the increase because they're more active in the community, and that the area also is seeing the effects of large Fourth of July holiday gatherings.
The task force is modeled after one created in early May in the Red River Valley after Cass County and Fargo bloomed into a hot spot. The outbreak there has lessened in recent weeks. Active cases in Cass fell below 100 on Tuesday.
The Burleigh-Morton task force aims to use some of the same tactics -- education, testing and contact tracing, and support for people in isolation or quarantine. Neither state nor local officials have mandated the wearing of masks, though some private businesses have. Masks will be required in certain situations in local schools as the academic year begins and strongly encouraged in other instances.
“We’re all in this together. Let’s get kids back to school, preserve our local economy, and keep our community strong," Bakken said. "Together we will overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and emerge stronger. Let’s come together to keep Bismarck the safe, resilient community we know and love.”
The mask campaign includes a series of public service announcements that will be broadcast locally and available online, including at www.bismarcknd.gov and www.bismarcknd.gov/publichealth and on social media.
Officials also have boosted testing in the area. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health conducted free public drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday. Custer Health planned testing at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday.
The number of people in North Dakota tested for coronavirus at least once is at 160,470, and total tests number 329,812.
