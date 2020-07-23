Coronavirus cases, deaths spike in Burleigh County; active cases hit new high statewide

Cases of coronavirus in Burleigh County soared on Thursday, and the state confirmed a death in the county for the third time this week.
Meanwhile, active cases of COVID-19 statewide reached a new high at 921, up 57 from Wednesday. Hospitalizations increased by five to 57, the most since the pandemic hit the state in mid-March.
Records are based on daily data reported by the state. Health department officials often revise the numbers later as they receive new information, and they reflect the revisions on their website.
Burleigh County has developed into a hot spot this month, with cases more than doubling. Health officials on Thursday reported 48 new cases in the county, after reporting 39 the day before. They also reported a death in the county for a second straight day -- another man in his 70s with underlying conditions. That brings the statewide total to 97.
Eleven new cases were reported in Morton County, on top of 12 the day before. Morton now has 62 active cases. Burleigh has 211, once again tops in the state.
Gov. Doug Burgum during a public coronavirus briefing on Wednesday said that state and local health officials believe they can manage the situation in the Burleigh County area without a task force similar to one that was implemented earlier in the Red River Valley when Cass County and Fargo bloomed into a hot spot. Rises in cases and deaths there have since lessened.
The increase in active cases in the state has coincided with the reopening of businesses such as bars and restaurants, and an uptick in testing. The number of people in North Dakota tested for coronavirus at least once is now at 140,816, and total tests number 275,255.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health plans to conduct another drive-thru testing event at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until supplies are exhausted. The 800 tests allocated for testing there this past Tuesday were exhausted, according to the agency. Custer Health plans testing at its site in Mandan from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Burgum said he is not considering walking back the reopening of the state's economy, as several other states are doing amid a resurgence in cases, and that he will not mandate the wearing of face masks in public. He urged personal responsibility as a primary means of stemming the spread of COVID-19.
"We have not changed the goalposts. We are focused again on doing everything we can to save lives and livelihoods," he said. "We know the virus will spread, but if we slow it down that's going to allow us to keep businesses open, help us get schools back open and all the things that we want to be doing going ahead."
The state Department of Health on Thursday reported a total of 128 new cases in 21 counties, raising the statewide count over the past four months to 5,493, with 322 hospitalizations. A total of 4,475 people are considered recovered.
The daily positivity rate using the state formula -- dividing the number of positive tests by total tests, including results from people tested more than once -- was 3%. The formula has been criticized by some as artifically lowering the rate, but Burgum defends it, saying it gives policymakers a more accurate picture of the immediate situation.
Many other states and academic institutions including Johns Hopkins University report it differently -- using only tests of unique individuals. Using that formula, North Dakota's positivity rate Thursday was 8.3%. The World Health Organization says a positivity rate of 5% or below is an indication that a state's testing is adequately tracking the spread of coronavirus.
For more information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.