Coronavirus cases, deaths spike in Burleigh County; active cases hit new high statewide

The increase in active cases in the state has coincided with the reopening of businesses such as bars and restaurants, and an uptick in testing. The number of people in North Dakota tested for coronavirus at least once is now at 140,816, and total tests number 275,255.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health plans to conduct another drive-thru testing event at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until supplies are exhausted. The 800 tests allocated for testing there this past Tuesday were exhausted, according to the agency. Custer Health plans testing at its site in Mandan from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Burgum said he is not considering walking back the reopening of the state's economy, as several other states are doing amid a resurgence in cases, and that he will not mandate the wearing of face masks in public. He urged personal responsibility as a primary means of stemming the spread of COVID-19.

"We have not changed the goalposts. We are focused again on doing everything we can to save lives and livelihoods," he said. "We know the virus will spread, but if we slow it down that's going to allow us to keep businesses open, help us get schools back open and all the things that we want to be doing going ahead."