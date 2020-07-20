Coronavirus active cases, hospitalizations reach new highs in North Dakota

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Active cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations due to the coronavirus disease climbed to new highs in North Dakota on Monday.

The state Department of Health also reported the first pandemic-related death in Williams County, where cases have doubled in the past week. The death of a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions raises the state total to 93.

Williams County is home to Williston and also to Tioga, where several contract workers at the Tioga Gas Plant recently tested positive. Public testing events were held in both communities last week, and another was planned in Williston in Monday. The county has 157 total coronavirus cases, including 22 new ones reported Monday. Its 84 active cases are fourth-most in the state.

State officials reported 107 new cases statewide Monday, raising the total to 5,126 since the start of the pandemic. The daily figure included 17 new cases in Burleigh County and three more in Morton County. Active cases number 49 in Morton and 167 in Burleigh. Cass County, home to Fargo, led the state Monday with 169. Another 24 cases were reported there Monday.

The number of active cases statewide rose to 814, up 18 over the previous day and 15 more than the previous daily high on Friday.