Coronavirus active cases, hospitalizations reach new highs in North Dakota

Active cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations due to the coronavirus disease climbed to new highs in North Dakota on Monday.
The state Department of Health also reported the first pandemic-related death in Williams County, where cases have doubled in the past week. The death of a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions raises the state total to 93.
Williams County is home to Williston and also to Tioga, where several contract workers at the Tioga Gas Plant recently tested positive. Public testing events were held in both communities last week, and another was planned in Williston in Monday. The county has 157 total coronavirus cases, including 22 new ones reported Monday. Its 84 active cases are fourth-most in the state.
State officials reported 107 new cases statewide Monday, raising the total to 5,126 since the start of the pandemic. The daily figure included 17 new cases in Burleigh County and three more in Morton County. Active cases number 49 in Morton and 167 in Burleigh. Cass County, home to Fargo, led the state Monday with 169. Another 24 cases were reported there Monday.
The number of active cases statewide rose to 814, up 18 over the previous day and 15 more than the previous daily high on Friday.
The number of people hospitalized with the disease increased to 47, two higher than Sunday's record. There have been 305 North Dakotans hospitalized with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Records are based on daily data reported by the state. Health department officials often revise the numbers later as they receive new information, and they reflect the revisions on their website.
The increase in active cases in the state has coincided with the reopening of businesses such as bars and restaurants, and an uptick in testing.
The number of people in North Dakota tested for coronavirus at least once is at 135,978; total tests number 262,924.
Public mass testing is scheduled in both Bismarck and Mandan this week.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host free drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's open to all ages, on a first-come, first-served basis.
Custer Health will conduct free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at its Mandan location on Wednesday. The event from 1-3 p.m. is open to all ages, on a first-come, first-served basis.
Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/ for both events but is not required. Preregistration does not guarantee test availability, and the testing will end early if supplies are exhausted.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
For more information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
