Contact tracing puts North Dakota at forefront

"It can take several hours to get through everybody’s contacts if there are several of them," Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch said. Sometimes the work goes late into the night.

About 15-20 registered nurses and environmental health specialists have been involved with the health unit's contact tracing for Burleigh County and other communities when help is needed.

Custer Health in Mandan has six staff who are doing contact tracing and case investigations, Director of Nursing Jodie Fetsch said. They've recently been assisting Fargo and Grand Forks cases as Morton County's new cases have slowed.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health has been in touch with more than 100 people in the process, Moch said.

By phone, tracers interview people who have tested positive and then find their close contacts, or people who were within 6 feet of them for more than 10 minutes. Interviews can take 45-60 minutes as they walk through the onset of symptoms and their activities for the previous 14 days and provide guidance on isolation and quarantine, Moch said.